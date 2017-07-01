Buck said “Aye yo, what up? This Young Buck. I got a quick question for JAY-Z. Next time you see me dropping an album, get out my way dude.” He went on to say “Quit buying every god d*mn thing, bro! Let a young n*gga get his a** in, JAY! I get up, turn on the god damn radio, JAY-Z whole d*mn album playing way in Cashville. N*gga, I dropped too, n*gga! Get out my motherf*cking way, JAY! Salute n*gga but got d*mn let a young n*gga eat!” Watch above.
Source: Vald TV & instagram.com
You need to be a member of Wane Enterprises to add comments!
Join Wane Enterprises