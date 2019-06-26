YOUNG BUCK COMES FOR 50 CENT AGAIN WITH "THE STORY OF FOOFY" DISS

Young Buck evidently isn’t done with 50 Cent. After dropping the “Foofy Freestyle” diss tracklast week, the former G-Unit affiliate is back for more with “The Story Of Foofy.”

Like Pusha T did with his Drake diss “The Story Of Adidon,” the track is set to JAY-Z’s “The Story Of O.J.” instrumental. As the beat rolls along, Buck accuses Foofy of “having no sense” and criticizes 50’s business ethics.