Yes Or No To @KanyeWest New Shoe Check The Prototype

Kanye West and Adidas have plenty of Yeezys in store for 2019, ranging from the always popular Yeezy Boost 350 V2s to the Yeezy Boost 700 and the yet-to-be-released Yeezy Basketball sneaker. Despite having all those Yeezy Boost sneakers in the stash, Kanye recently stepped out in a never before seen sock-like shoe that doesn't look nearly as comfortable.

As seen in the photos taken by X17Online in Calabasas on Sunday, Kanye's ridiculous grey high-tops are laceless, with the thinnest of soles beneath the build. It's unclear if these are indeed a new Yeezy prototype, but they appear to be the same shoes that 'Ye's daughter was rocking at Sunday Service during Coachella.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Mr. West's latest footwear choice comes just days after he debuted another black colorway of the Yeezy Boost 700 - a sneaker that has released in multiple different styles so far this year.

In addition to the 700s, the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is set to return to retailers in a few weeks, as the glow-in-the-dark colorway is slated to drop on May 25, followed by a predominately black rendition in June.

Source HotNewHIpHop