Wu-Tang Clan - The Saga Continues

The Wu-Tang Clan are back with their brand new album The Saga Continues, their first since A Better Tomorrow in 2014. Cop it on iTunes or stream it below via Spotify.

The new album is produced entirely by Mathematics and executive produced by RZA. Ghostface Killah, Method Man, GZA, Raekwon, Inspektah Deck and Masta Killa appear on the album. U-God does not.

RZA premiered the album on Beats 1 earlier today and spoke about the importance of Wu-Tang to hip-hop, how ODB was inspired by Snoop and Dre for his first solo album, and much more.

Wu-Tang Clan's The Saga Continues Tracklist

1. "Wu-Tang the Saga Continues Intro" Feat. RZA 2. "Lesson Learn’d" Feat. Inspektah Deck and Redman

3. "Fast and Furious" Feat. Hue Hef and Raekwon

4. "Famous Fighters" (Skit)

5. "If Time is Money (Fly Navigation)" Feat. Method Man

6. "Frozen" Feat. Method Man, Killa Priest, and Chris Rivers

7. "Berto and the Fiend" (Skit) Feat. Ghostface Killah

8. "Pearl Harbor" Feat. Ghostface Killah, Method Man, RZA, and Sean Price

9. "People Say" Feat. Wu-Tang Clan and Redman

10. "Family" (Skit)

11. "Why Why Why" Feat. RZA and Swnkah

12. "G’d Up" Feat. Method Man, R-Mean, and Mzee Jones

13. "If What You Say is True" Feat. Wu-Tang Clan and Streetlife

14. "Saga" (Skit) feat. RZA

15. "Hood Go Bang!" Feat. Redman, Method Man

16. "My Only One" Feat. Ghostface Killah, RZA, Cappadonna, and Steven Latorre

17. "Message"

18. "The Saga Continues Outro" Feat. RZA