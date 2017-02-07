Wacka Flocka Questions Gucci Mane's Street Cred

While on BBC Radio 1Xtra Tuesday, Waka Flocka got the chance to speak on his new single with a cover art that had fans feel as though a Gucci Mane diss of some sort was coming.

During the interview, Waka stated,

“The truth is the truth. Some stuff you gotta get off your chest or it’s gonna make you, like, an angry person.”

When asked if the single was a Gucci diss, Waka dodged the question saying,

“Enough is enough. The internet is not the streets. There’s a lot of rappers looking gangsta on the internet but they’re soft in the streets.”

Check out the full interview below,