ORDER

ORDER BRUSE WANE'S "EARL MANIGAULT OF RAP" ALBUM OUT NOW:

photo 6811569e-1997-4291-b251-7adebab16e63_zpsiu2naapk.jpg

ARTIST GET FEATURED

CLASSIC MATERIAL

Gotham Radio

Image and video hosting by TinyPic

Listen to internet radio with GOTHAM RADIO on Blog Talk Radio

Music

Loading…

GreatSex4Life

Members

Badge

Loading…

Get Badge

WANE ENTERPRISES // WHO ARE WE ??

Photobucket

REALITY CHECK // PUT ON BLAST

 

yellowReason

Events

Welcome To "Wane Enterprises Dot Com" the number one source for World news, Hip-Hop news, Entertainment news and more.

Wacka Flocka Questions Gucci Mane's Street Cred

Wacka Flocka Questions Gucci Mane's Street Cred

While on BBC Radio 1Xtra Tuesday, Waka Flocka got the chance to speak on his new single with a cover art that had fans feel as though a Gucci Mane diss of some sort was coming.

During the interview, Waka stated,

“The truth is the truth. Some stuff you gotta get off your chest or it’s gonna make you, like, an angry person.”

When asked if the single was a Gucci diss, Waka dodged the question saying,

“Enough is enough. The internet is not the streets. There’s a lot of rappers looking gangsta on the internet but they’re soft in the streets.”

Check out the full interview below,

Views: 30

Comment by Hip-Hop-Lives 28 minutes ago

Beef !

Comment

You need to be a member of Wane Enterprises to add comments!

Join Wane Enterprises

© 2017   Created by TheBatMan.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service


[Get This]

NTCDk97Igvd1bIJYc+5oyw==

40e608cd-e8e6-4939-b96778a925cb78e2