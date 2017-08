[VIDEO] ROTIMI - The BreakFast Club Interview- Talks Power, New EP...

Rotimi was the latest guest on The Breakfast Club:He talked about his character on 'Power,' La La Anthony's breasts, getting more women because of the show, his new EP 'Jeep Music, Vol. 1,' almost signing with T.I., 50 Cent, SZA, his mother knowing he would become a star, Nigerian heritage, touring with August Alsina.