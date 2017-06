Raekwon, making an appearance on Ebro in the Morning, hinted at an in-the-works Wu-Tang project apparently produced by Ghostface.

Responding to a question about the new project from Rosenberg, Raekwon said, "Yeah, [Ghostface] is the captain," Raekwon said. "Ghost is passionate about production, he's running that ship."

Source: ValdtV & hot97.com