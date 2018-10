Drink Champs Keep Reppin That Official Hip Hop Culture.. So many stories are being shared on the last episode of Drink Champs. But that’s just normal when you have the legendary producer Marley Marl visiting N.O.R.E & DJ EFN.

Marley speaks about working with with everyone from Roxanne Shante to Rakim, how Kanye West saved his life, why he never signed Nas and much more… Video below: