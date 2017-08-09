[VIDEO] Hot 97| Sean Price's Wife Bernadette and Dru Ha Talk about Sean P. & Imperious Rex!!

Failure Is Not An Option
ORDER BRUSE WANE'S "EARL MANIGAULT OF RAP" ALBUM
August 16, 2017 at 8pm to August 17, 2017 at 12:30am – The Knitting Factory
Queens HipHop Artist Mayhem Lauren in concert for more click Here
Organized by Hip-Hop-Lives | Type: hip, op
August 18, 2017 at 8pm to August 19, 2017 at 12:30am – Manny's On Second
WHAT - "Sizzler " Concert with performances by Bruse Wane and other artist and guest appearances. A night of Hip Hop, Partying & Networking. Advanc…
Organized by top Of The Game & Music Merchant | Type: hip, hop, concert
August 25, 2017 from 7:30pm to 11pm – The Prudential Center, Newark, NJ
Kendrick Lamar: The DAMN. Tour with YG & D.R.A.M. For Tickets and more information clickHere
Organized by Hip-Hop-Lives | Type: hip, hop, concert
September 16, 2017 from 9pm to 11pm – The Dome at Toyata Presents Oakdale Theatre
NAS Live @ The Oakdale Theatre. The Queens Hip Hop Legend will be on hand doing all his hits for ticket and more information click here
November 26, 2017 from 8pm to 11:30pm – The Barcleys Center
The Legendary Brooklyn MC touches down at The Barclays center get more information and tickets Here
[VIDEO] Hot 97| Sean Price's Wife Bernadette and Dru Ha Talk about ...
