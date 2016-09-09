[VIDEO] Desiigner Arrested for Drugs, Intent to Sell and Loaded Gun

Desiigner was booked on drug and weapons charges Thursday night [September 8], following an alleged burst of road rage that led to him being searched and arrested less than a mile away from the incident.

The rapper reportedly got into a confrontation with a woman driver outside of the West 42nd Street and Eighth Avenue exit of New York City's Lincoln Tunnel, shortly after 9:00 p.m. According to the accuser, Desiigner [Sidney Selby], got out of his white Escalade at some point during their argument and pulled a gun on her. After getting back into his vehicle and driving off, she recorded his license plate and promptly contacted the police, who located him on West 42nd and Third. According to TMZ he was apprehended with the firearm and a significant quantity of pills.