ORDER

ORDER BRUSE WANE'S "EARL MANIGAULT OF RAP" ALBUM OUT NOW:

photo 6811569e-1997-4291-b251-7adebab16e63_zpsiu2naapk.jpg

ARTIST GET FEATURED

CLASSIC MATERIAL

Gotham Radio

Image and video hosting by TinyPic

Listen to internet radio with GOTHAM RADIO on Blog Talk Radio

Music

Loading…

GreatSex4Life

Members

Badge

Loading…

Get Badge

WANE ENTERPRISES // WHO ARE WE ??

Photobucket

REALITY CHECK // PUT ON BLAST

 

yellowReason

Events

Welcome To "Wane Enterprises Dot Com" the number one source for World news, Hip-Hop news, Entertainment news and more.

[VIDEO] Desiigner Arrested for Drugs, Intent to Sell and Loaded Gun

[VIDEO] Desiigner Arrested for Drugs, Intent to Sell and Loaded Gun

Desiigner was booked on drug and weapons charges Thursday night [September 8], following an alleged burst of road rage that led to him being searched and arrested less than a mile away from the incident.

The rapper reportedly got into a confrontation with a woman driver outside of the West 42nd Street and Eighth Avenue exit of New York City's Lincoln Tunnel, shortly after 9:00 p.m. According to the accuser, Desiigner [Sidney Selby], got out of his white Escalade at some point during their argument and pulled a gun on her. After getting back into his vehicle and driving off, she recorded his license plate and promptly contacted the police, who located him on West 42nd and Third. According to TMZ he was apprehended with the firearm and a significant quantity of pills.

Views: 37

Comment by Hip-Hop-Lives on September 9, 2016 at 5:34pm

Desiigner..

Comment

You need to be a member of Wane Enterprises to add comments!

Join Wane Enterprises

© 2016   Created by TheBatMan.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service


[Get This]

NTCDk97Igvd1bIJYc+5oyw==

40e608cd-e8e6-4939-b96778a925cb78e2