[VIDEO] Common Say's He Is Not Supporting Travis Scott's Performanc...

TMZ recently caught up with Common, who when asked about Travis Scott's upcoming performance at the Super Bowl, made himself very clear that he's not supporting anything that has to do with the NFL. "That Super Bowl man, I ain't supporting nothing," Common said in response to whether Travis Scott should have asked for Colin Kaepernick's blessing, later going on to explain that "the NFL doesn't really support black people, they're not supporting Kaepernick."

Common went on to clarify that statement by adding that "Kaepernick said he was standing up for black and brown people being shot down, and the NFL basically blackballed him. They've shown how they feel about us for real." The legendary Chicago emcee did say that he's still supporting the NFL players, however, due to how the owners turned on Kaepernick, he apparently has no interest whatsoever in the upcoming Super Bowl.

Source: TMZ/VladTV