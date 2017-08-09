[VIDEO] Bun B Details How UGK and Three 6 Mafia Were to Form a Supergroup

Houston legend Bun B of the iconic UGK recently revealed an interesting bit of information on an episode of Drink Champs. Bun B let N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN know that the classic track "Sippin on Some Sizzurp" was slated to be their inaugural single under the name "The Underground Mafia."

“I don’t know if too many people know that... A couple of people might know that. And ‘Like a Pimp.’ So ‘Sippin’ on Some Sizzurp’ was for their album, and the song ‘Like a Pimp’ was the song for our album. We did ’em Super Bowl weekend in Atlanta."

He went on to say that the idea didn't come to fruition based on a few factors, most notably the late Pimp C's prison stint. Bun B also told the Drink Champs that Three 6 was originally nabbed to feature on Int'l Player's Anthem before Outkast but couldn't get the feature cleared.

Check out a clip from the podcast above.

Source: vladtv/xxlmag.com