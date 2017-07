[VIDEO] Bruse Wane - Performs His Head Banger Hercules In Philly Du...

Bruse Wane continues his pilgrimage on his "Summer Of Venom Tour" So far the TheBatMan as he refers to himself has appeared in New York, Boston & Philadelphia, with upcoming Dates in Rhode Island, Maryland & Atlanta. Wane Say's "We are still adding dates we just out here repping that real spit". Visit www.brusewane.com to keep up with his Calendar.