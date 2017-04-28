ORDER

[VIDEO] Bruse Wane Kick Off His New Show "Da Post" By Discussing Who Is The Greatest Rapper Of All Time

Wane Enterprises Ceo Bruse Wane Kicks Off the first episode of his new show "Da Post" with some real discussion with Co- Host, and Fire House Radio Ceo Kay. The two take on one of the most controversial topics in Hip Hop music who is the greatest rappers ever. The discussion was sparked by a comment made by "Hot 97'sPeter Rosenberg declaring Kendrick Lemar one of the greatest rappers of all time. "Da Post" is a joint project executively produced  Bruse Wane & Kay and promises to give you the real when it comes to Hip HopPoliticsWorld NewsEntertainmentFashion and more. Make sure to follow em on the Gram, and subscribe to the youtube channel. Watch the show below:

instagram Da post  I Youtube Da Post

 

Views: 93

Comment by Hip-Hop-Lives on April 28, 2017 at 3:38pm

Dopeness is back on the air.. #PrimeTime

