[VIDEO] Bruse Wane Kick Off His New Show "Da Post" By Discussing Who Is The Greatest Rapper Of All Time

Wane Enterprises Ceo Bruse Wane Kicks Off the first episode of his new show "Da Post" with some real discussion with Co- Host, and Fire House Radio Ceo Kay. The two take on one of the most controversial topics in Hip Hop music who is the greatest rappers ever. The discussion was sparked by a comment made by "Hot 97's" Peter Rosenberg declaring Kendrick Lemar one of the greatest rappers of all time. "Da Post" is a joint project executively produced Bruse Wane & Kay and promises to give you the real when it comes to Hip Hop, Politics, World News, Entertainment, Fashion and more. Make sure to follow em on the Gram, and subscribe to the youtube channel. Watch the show below:

