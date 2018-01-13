ORDER

[ViDEO/AUDIO] Bruse Wane - Interview With Guerrilla Grooves Radio

Bruse Wane - Interview With Guerrilla Grooves Radio

Bruse Wane sits down with the Legendary "Guerrilla Grooves" radio crew Rhinoceros Funk & Dj Fred Ones. He talks about his first record deal and being featured on the Universal Hip Hop Museum's 16 bars for Hip Hop album. He also talks about his new mixtape "TheBatMan Should Have Been On It", His bangers "Venom"  & "Empire State": as-well as breaking into the game plus much more. Bruse also hits the crew with a freestyle at the end.

Views: 45

