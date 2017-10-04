Vann Digital Interviews Bruse Wane "They Talk Empire State, Young Rappers & More

After taking a short hiatus, Wane Enterprises CEO & New York emcee Bruse Wane made a comeback with his new single “Empire State“. “Empire State” is one of many tracks that will live on his upcoming mixtape, ‘TheBatMan Should Have Been On It, Volume One‘, which is mix of live flows, mixtape cuts, & original tracks from Wane. To promote said single as well as said mixtape, Wane took the time out to chop it up with us about those & more which you can give a read below…

VannDigital: It’s been a while since we heard from Bruse Wane…What’s new???

Bruse Wane: I’ve been doing a bit of touring though out the northeast, and just enjoying life. I’m always doing something musically whether it’s recording or performing among the fans. What’s new is my upcoming mixtape ‘TheBatMan Should Of Been On It’. I will be spitting over some classic hip hop instrumentals as-well as dropping a few original songs on that project. I’m excited about it. I think the Hip Hop purists are going to appreciate what I’m bringing to the table.

What motivated you to record “Empire State“???

I had this beat for over a year, and I knew I wanted to do something on it, but what I did not know. I was actually going to hold off doing anything to the beat and use if for my next album. Salute to the producer Dai Dai from the 5th floor. I was also contemplating making it a feature track. I had two people in mind for that. Then I decided “nah I’m going in on this one alone”. To me, the beat just sounds so New York, so Boom Bap, So Hip Hop and every other golden era analogy you can think of. The beat was just me so I finally took the time out to lay some bars and put it out there.,, Read the full interview over at VennDigtial Here