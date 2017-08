Usher has been hit with three more lawsuits from two women and a man, who all claim the singer exposed them to herpes after having sexual contact with him. Celebrity attorney Lisa Bloom revealed to TMZ that she will be filing the lawsuits on Monday, August 7, which will be followed up by a news conference in New York City.

Earlier this year it was revealed that Usher settled a lawsuit with an unknown woman for $1.1 million dollars for exposing her to herpes after failing to disclose that he had the STD. Another woman came forward with a $20 million lawsuit, claiming she also tested positive for the virus.

More details to come on this story as details become available.

Source: VladtTV/TMZ