UFC: Dana White Says Ronda Rousey’s Fighting Career is ‘Probably Done’

Ronda Rousey has not announced her plans, but UFC president Dana White says her fighting career is likely over.

White appeared on the “UFC Unfiltered” podcast and was asked straight-up about the chances of Rousey getting back in the Octagon.

“Her spirits are good and she’s doing her own thing,” White said Tuesday. “In the conversation I had with her, if I had to say right here, right now — and I don’t like saying right here, right now because it’s up to her, it’s her thing — but I wouldn’t say she fights again. I think she’s probably done.

“I think she’s going to ride off in the sunset and start living her life outside of fighting.”

Rousey got destroyed by Amanda Nunes at UFC 207, which was supposed to be her comeback fight after suffering her first loss at the hands of Holly Holm.

“She’s so competitive that her career record meant everything to her and then once she lost she started to say to herself, ‘what the f–k am I doing? This is my whole life, this is it? I want to start experiencing other things,'” White continued.

Since the fight, Ronda has appeared with protestors at the Dakota Access Pipeline and spotted trying to get a concealed weapons license in Nevada.

White noted that she has more than enough money and doesn’t need to work again, but she could appear in the WWE again or do more movie features, which she put off when fighting. Also like White said, she is still a legend and did have a major impact on the sport, especially for women. Rousey, 29, is an Olympic bronze medalist in judo. Rousey (12-2) became the first female champion of the UFC in 2012 and went on a dominant run of six consecutive title defenses.

