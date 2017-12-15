Two Men Arrested In The 2015 Murder Of Chinx Drugz

Two arrests have been made in the 2015 shooting death of New York City rapper Chinx, according to PIX 11 News. Long Island residents Jamar Hill, 26, and Quincy Homere, 32, both face charges of second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Hot 97 personality Lisa Evers shared a video of a suspect being taken into custody on Thursday (December 14).

NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill said he believes the two suspects followed Chinx and a friend from a Brooklyn nightclub into Queens on May 17, 2015. While Chinx and his passenger were stopped at a stoplight on Main Street and Queens Boulevard, Hill and Homere pulled up in their vehicle and allegedly opened fire into Chinx’s Porsche.

