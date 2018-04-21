Tickets On Sale Now: Bruse Wane Live At The Illadelphia Concert April 24th In Philly

Tickets on Sale Now !

Sean Price, Keith Murray, Styles-P & Chris Rivers collaborator "Bruse Wane" Live at the "Illadelphia Concert" April 24th In Philadelphia:

If you love authentic Hip Hop & (Partying) this event is for you.

WHAT - "The Illadelphia Concert " Headlined by New York Hip Hop Legend Bruse Wane & featuring the brightest upcoming talent in Hip Hop & R&B. Bruse Wane Is a New York Hip Hop Legend that established his name in the game by working with hard hitting artist such as Styles-P, N.O.R.E., Sean Price, Remy Ma, Papoose, Keith Murray, Big Pun's son Chris Rivers and more.. Bruse Wane.. is the last artist to work with Hip Hop Legend Sean Price on Bruse's hit song Venom:

known for his high energy shows. He will be performing his banging songs, that featured Sean- Price, Keith Murray & the legendary Big Pun's son Chris Rivers [Beast Inside, Hercules, BAM BAM, Venom, and more] Get your special priced early bird tickets today. 25% reduced for all online ticket purchases. This event is..Presented by - Legends Promotion & Top Of New York

Where/when: Tuesday April 24th @ Kungfu Necktie Located at 1248 North Front Street Philadelphia, PA 19122. Doors 8:00pm Showtime 8:30pm Sharp. Order your special early bird half priced tickets now by clicking on the purchase links below: