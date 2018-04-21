ORDER

ORDER BRUSE WANE'S "EARL MANIGAULT OF RAP" ALBUM OUT NOW:

photo 6811569e-1997-4291-b251-7adebab16e63_zpsiu2naapk.jpg

ARTIST GET FEATURED

CLASSIC MATERIAL

Gotham Radio

Image and video hosting by TinyPic

Listen to internet radio with GOTHAM RADIO on Blog Talk Radio

Music

Loading…

GreatSex4Life

Members

Badge

Loading…

Get Badge

WANE ENTERPRISES // WHO ARE WE ??

Photobucket

REALITY CHECK // PUT ON BLAST

 

yellowReason

Events

Welcome To "Wane Enterprises Dot Com" the number one source for World news, Hip-Hop news, Entertainment news and more.

Tickets On Sale Now: Bruse Wane Live At The Illadelphia Concert April 24th In Philly

Tickets on Sale Now !

Sean Price, Keith Murray, Styles-P & Chris Rivers collaborator "Bruse Wane" Live at the "Illadelphia Concert" April 24th In Philadelphia:

If you love authentic Hip Hop & (Partying) this event is for you. 

WHAT - "The Illadelphia Concert " Headlined by New York Hip Hop Legend Bruse Wane & featuring the brightest upcoming talent in Hip Hop & R&B. Bruse Wane Is a New York Hip Hop Legend that established his name in the game by working with hard hitting artist such as Styles-PN.O.R.E.Sean PriceRemy MaPapooseKeith Murray, Big Pun's son Chris Rivers and more.. Bruse Wane.. is the last artist to work with Hip Hop Legend Sean Price  on Bruse's hit song Venom: 

known for his high energy shows. He will be performing his banging songs, that featured Sean- PriceKeith Murray & the legendary Big Pun's son Chris Rivers [Beast InsideHerculesBAM BAMVenom, and more] Get your special priced early bird tickets today. 25% reduced for all online ticket purchases. This event is..Presented by - Legends Promotion & Top Of New York

Where/when: Tuesday April 24th @ Kungfu Necktie  Located at 1248 North Front Street Philadelphia, PA 19122. Doors 8:00pm Showtime 8:30pm Sharp. Order your special early bird half priced tickets now by clicking on the purchase links below:

 

 

 

 

This is 21+ Events ID required to enter.
All tickets 100% refundable in Unlikely event of cancellation
This event is part of the "On My Grizzly Tour"

Views: 43

Comment by Hip-Hop-Lives 18 minutes ago

Philly blizt !

Comment

You need to be a member of Wane Enterprises to add comments!

Join Wane Enterprises

© 2018   Created by TheBatMan.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service


[Get This]

NTCDk97Igvd1bIJYc+5oyw==

40e608cd-e8e6-4939-b96778a925cb78e2