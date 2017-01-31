ORDER

Welcome To "Wane Enterprises Dot Com" the number one source for World news, Hip-Hop news, Entertainment news and more.

T.I.'s Bodyguard Stabbed During Show In Canada

T.I.’s bodyguard was stabbed in the leg during the Moncton, New Brunswick stop of the rapper’s 19-day promotional tour of Canada for Us or Else: Letter to the System on Monday (January 30).

According to a report from TMZ, cops responded to a call from The Venue, where a fight broke out at the merch table. This evolved into the bodyguard getting stabbed at least three times in his calf and being later sent to a nearby hospital for minor injuries before being released the same night.

Currently, T.I. hasn’t addressed the recent incident online, though reports say he spoke with the cops.

The final stop of the tour is still going down in Halifax, Nova Scotia on Tuesday night (January 31). The concert promoter assured fans that T.I. was still on his way and that the show would go on.

Comment by Hip-Hop-Lives on Tuesday

Blame Canada !

