Swizz Beatz Plays Unreleased Jay-Z, Nas, Kiss, DMX Collab on Just B...



Swizz Beatz and Just Blaze met to dual it out for the culture on Friday night, February 24, in an impromptu competition that was announced only one day prior. Battle of the Beats brought together some of Hip Hop's most respected OGs, with the likes of Busta Rhymes and Cassidy in the house to root their guys on as they showcased their skills for DJ supremacy. In the end, it was Swizz unleashing an unreleased track featuring four of the greatest rappers to ever do it that gave him the W.

Both men brought their best during the hours long Instagram live-stream event, going back and forth playing classics in their catalogs. In accordance with the rules facilitated over by Hot 97 host Ebro Darden, only kicks, snares and hi-hats were allowed during the battle. For Swizz, the battle is familiar territory, as fans may recall him taking on Kanye West on stage at Summer Jam in 2007. His experience is perhaps what brought him over the top, as he'd eventually be announced the winner of Friday's battle, but him breaking the wild card track, which featured verses by Jay-Z, Nas, Jadakiss and DMX, certainly could not have hurt.

Following the friendly match, the legends of production expressed a hope that they will see other DJ greats follow up with their own battles, leading those in attendance to ponder whether the battle was only the start of more to come. Check it out below: