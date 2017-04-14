Styles P and Talib Kweli are here to keep Hip Hop anchored to its roots with the release of their collaborative album, The Seven.

The LP is aptly made up of seven tracks. P’s fellow LOX members, Jadakiss and Sheek Louch, join Talib Kweli’s frequent collaborator NIKO IS on “Nine Point Five.” Other guest appearances come from Common, Vic Orena, Rapsody and Chris Rivers.

Styles P spent the beginning of this year touring with The LOX in promotion of the group’s Filthy America… It’s Beautiful album.

While speaking with HipHopDX at the Los Angeles tour stop, the Yonkers trio reflected on ageism in Hip Hop.

“There’s no age bracket when you nice at it and I don’t think it’s a New York thing,” Styles said about staying relevant in the game. “People want real. People want real authentic Hip Hop they can vibe to.”

Meanwhile, Talib Kweli released his Awful People are Great at Parties album in November.

Styles P and Talib Kweli’s The Seven album stream, cover art and tracklist are below.

Poets and Gangstas Brown Guys Nine Point Five f. Sheek Louch, Jadakiss and NIKO IS In the Field Teleprompters f. Common and Vic Orena Let It Burn f. Rapsody and Chris Rivers Last Ones

Source HipHopDx