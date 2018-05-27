ORDER

ORDER BRUSE WANE'S "EARL MANIGAULT OF RAP" ALBUM OUT NOW:

photo 6811569e-1997-4291-b251-7adebab16e63_zpsiu2naapk.jpg

ARTIST GET FEATURED

CLASSIC MATERIAL

Gotham Radio

Image and video hosting by TinyPic

Listen to internet radio with GOTHAM RADIO on Blog Talk Radio

Music

Loading…

GreatSex4Life

Members

Badge

Loading…

Get Badge

WANE ENTERPRISES // WHO ARE WE ??

Photobucket

REALITY CHECK // PUT ON BLAST

 

yellowReason

Events

Welcome To "Wane Enterprises Dot Com" the number one source for World news, Hip-Hop news, Entertainment news and more.

"Solo: A Star Wars Story" Falls Below Box-Office Projections For The Weekend

"Solo: A Star Wars Story" Falls Below Box-Office Projections For Th...

Solo: A Star Wars Story is the second spin-off based in the Star Wars universe. Unlike the first film, Rogue One, that was mainly based on characters most people never heard of, Solo had the enormous task presenting a younger version of Han Solo. Han is one of the most beloved characters in the Star Wars universe, and Alden Ehrenreich does a good job of channeling his inner Harrison Ford in the film. Donald Glover also shines as Lando, but if you want to check out our full movie review, head over here

Solo was projected to kill the box-office and rake in  $130 million to $150 million in North America. According to CNNthose numbers were adjusted on Friday to $105 million to $115 million. It is estimated that Solo will actually pull $101 million domestically for its four-day weekend opening which includes the Monday holiday. Overall, Solo made $148 million worldwide. Although a $100 million weekend is nothing to scoff at, it is the lowest opening for a Star Wars film since Attack of the Clones. That's not great company. 

Solo is the most expensive Star Wars film ever created, costing Disney and Lucasfilm $250 million. Hopefully, the Han Solo origin flick can recuperate its budget within the next two weeks.

Views: 36

Comment

You need to be a member of Wane Enterprises to add comments!

Join Wane Enterprises

© 2018   Created by TheBatMan.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service


[Get This]

NTCDk97Igvd1bIJYc+5oyw==

40e608cd-e8e6-4939-b96778a925cb78e2