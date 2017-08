@SeanPrice, Prodigy & Styles P Serious Heat On "The 3 Lyrical P's"

New York Hip Hop at it's finest the legendary Sean P joined by the late great Prodigy, and Style P on this impressive track. All three emcees go in on this Harry Fraud production, which appears on Sean P’s upcoming posthumous album Imperius Rex. The much-anticipated Duck Down release is due out on August 8th.