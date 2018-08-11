ORDER

ORDER BRUSE WANE'S "EARL MANIGAULT OF RAP" ALBUM OUT NOW:

photo 6811569e-1997-4291-b251-7adebab16e63_zpsiu2naapk.jpg

ARTIST GET FEATURED

CLASSIC MATERIAL

Gotham Radio

Image and video hosting by TinyPic

Listen to internet radio with GOTHAM RADIO on Blog Talk Radio

Music

Loading…

GreatSex4Life

Members

Badge

Loading…

Get Badge

WANE ENTERPRISES // WHO ARE WE ??

Photobucket

REALITY CHECK // PUT ON BLAST

 

yellowReason

Events

Welcome To "Wane Enterprises Dot Com" the number one source for World news, Hip-Hop news, Entertainment news and more.

Russell Simmons Wants Rape Accuser to Pay Him $35K for 'Baseless' Lawsuit


Russell Simmons Wants Rape Accuser to Pay Him $35K for 'Baseless' L...

Russell Simmons isn't taking the rape accusations against him lightly. The woman who accused the music mogul of rape, a case that has since been thrown out of court, is seeing it first hand as Simmons is suing her for $35K over her "baseless" lawsuit. Simmons said the woman only brought forth a lawsuit for “purposes of publicity, which this case has garnered.” Simmons continued by saying that the woman was only looking to "extort a settlement," and is looking for her and her lawyer to cough up $34,376 for legal fees for "this baseless and improper” accusation.

The woman accused Simmons of rape stemming from an alleged 1988 encounter after a concert she attended with her (then) young son. She accused Simmons of forcing himself upon her at an afterparty at a nearby hotel and claims he said to her, “I am going to f*** you or I’m going to f*** your son. You decide.” After which, she was allegedly thrown on the bed and raped. Her current lawsuit against Simmons is seeking $10 million in damages and fees.

Source: theblast.com

Views: 69

Comment

You need to be a member of Wane Enterprises to add comments!

Join Wane Enterprises

© 2018   Created by TheBatMan.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service


[Get This]

NTCDk97Igvd1bIJYc+5oyw==

40e608cd-e8e6-4939-b96778a925cb78e2