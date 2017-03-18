Rikers Island Captain Quits After Video Surfaces Of Her Kissing Inmate

A captain at New York City's notorious Rikers Island prison resigned on Monday, March 13, after footage of her kissing an inmate was leaked to the press.

The grainy cell phone recording, which shows an inmate chatting with Capt. Shantay Dash by the entrance of his cell before she leans in to kiss him then give him a high five, was discovered after it was posted to Facebook group Question of the Day D.O.C. [Department of Corrections]. Authorities say that the phone appears to have been a contraband item belonging to the inmate.

After 10 years on the job, Dash leaves behind an $80,000 a year salary and forfeits her pension. Her resignation comes following a demotion she incurred as punishment for a scandal that involved her sneaking a tattoo gun into the prison. She was arrested for the incident back in January, after an investigation found that the item had been ordered under her name, via Amazon. Her yearly salary was downgraded from $134,287 as a result of the infraction.

