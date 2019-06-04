Rihanna Is Reportedly the Wealthiest Female Musician in the World

Business is definitely booming at Roc Nation, as only a day after JAY-Z was officially crowned as hip-hop's very first billionaire, it's now been announced that Rihanna is the wealthiest female musician in the world.

Forbes has just reported that Rihanna has surpassed the likes of Madonna ($570 million), Celine Dion ($450 million), and Beyoncé ($400 million) with her own $600 million fortune, most of which is attributed to her partnership with LVMH, the French luxury goods company run by billionaire Bernard Arnault.

Rihanna and LVMH co-own the makeup brand Fenty Beauty which launched back in 2017 and reportedly earned hundreds of millions of sales during it's first few weeks, making it a viral success that was driven by her 71 million followers on Instagram.

Overall, Fenty Beauty generated an estimated $570 million in revenue last year after only 15 months in operation, while today the company is conservatively worth more than $3 billion. Though Forbes estimates that the Barbados native owns 15% of the company, she also has earned millions through her music and touring which makes up the rest of her fortune.

Source: Forbes/Vladtv