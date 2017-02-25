ORDER

Welcome To "Wane Enterprises Dot Com" the number one source for World news, Hip-Hop news, Entertainment news and more.

Remy Ma "Shether" (Nicki Minaj Diss Over Nas' "Ether") @RealRemyMa @nickiminaj

 During a recent appearance on Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club, Bronx rapper "Remy Ma" made it abundantly clear that she doesn't do subliminals. "If you look at the history of Remy Ma, whenever I’ve had a problem with any female in the entire game, I will say your name," she told hosts DJ Envy, Charlamagne, and Angela Yee. The assertion came in response to question as to whether she's been taking shots at Nicki Minaj in her verses, which she adamantly denied. All of that was thrown out of the window on Saturday, February 25, with her dropping "ShETHER," throughout which she toys with the Young Money queen's moniker, and pulls out all of the stops in what many will contend is one of the most devastating diss tracks, ever.

 

