Welcome To "Wane Enterprises Dot Com" the number one source for World news, Hip-Hop news, Entertainment news and more.

Real Hip Hop - Bruse Wane - Headlines The Prime Time Concert In Philadelphia November 1st

Real Hip Hop - Bruse Wane - Headlines The Prime Time Concert In Phi...

WHAT - "The Prime Time Concert"  with performances by Bruse Wane and other artist and guest appearances. A night of Hip Hop, Partying & Networking.


Bruse Wane: Known as HipHop's lyrical Dark knight.. New York City's own.. Bruse Wane has been called a must see sensation by Hip Hop fans and critics alike. Bruse established his name in the game by working with top selling and hard hitting Hip-Hop artist; such as Styles-P, Keith Murray, Sean Price, N.O.R.E, Papoose, Remy Ma, & Big pun's son Chris Rivers to name a few.  


Hosted By- Rhino Events & High Pitch ( If you like Hip Hop & Partying this event is for You !)That night Bruse will be performing is critically acclaimed songs "Venom", "Hercules", "Bam-Bam" & more Advance tickets Here

Kungfu Necktie 1250 North Front Street, Philadelphia, PA 19122 Doors 8pm Showtime 8:30pm



Comment by Hip-Hop-Lives on October 31, 2017 at 5:45pm

Philadelphia.. Get Ready !

