Welcome To "Wane Enterprises Dot Com" the number one source for World news, Hip-Hop news, Entertainment news and more.

Rappers & R&B Singers Open Up For Bruse Wane Dec 11th @ The Night Of Champions Concert !

Rappers & Singers we are now registering artist to perform at "The Night Of Champions  Concert" 2.. Happening Sunday Dec 11th, 2016 in New York City. Headlined by Legendary NYC artist Bruse Wane.

You must be 21 or older, your music must be good and you must have a following that will come out to see you perform. You must commit.


The best way to get noticed by Booking Agents, Labels & Managers Is by opening up or doing shows with artist that are already in the music Industry. Boost your presence and credentials by opening up for Bruse Wane . Buse Wane has worked with some of the hardest hitting artist in the game like Styles-P, Sean Price, Papoose, Remy Ma  Keith Murray and more.  Bruse's  most recently single Venom features the last verse by Legendary Hip Hop artist Sean Price, and is currently being played on major Hip Hop stations as well as on SiriusXM Radios Hip Hop Nation Channel by the legendary Dj Premiere of Gang Starr & Dj Eclipse. 

Artist to register send music submissions to thatmusicpro@gmail.com subject Dec 11th show.

 The video for venom has done more that a million views on the number one Urban media site WorldStarHIPHOP

 

For more on Bruse Wane visit www.brusewane.com
Views: 117

Comment by Hip-Hop-Lives on November 5, 2016 at 2:16pm

Yeah we ending the year right !

Comment

You need to be a member of Wane Enterprises to add comments!

Join Wane Enterprises

