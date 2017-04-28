In fact, sleeping with wives is something he explores many times throughout his discography. Kelly has yet to publicly comment on the allegations — or the lawsuit — but considering his past allegations, it may be hard for onlookers to give him the benefit of the doubt.
With controversy dating back to his illegal 1994 marriage to a then 15-year-old Aaliyah, a sex tape scandal which was savagely roasted by The Boondocks, or his recent relationship with 19-year-old Halle Calhoun, this seems like a drop in the bucket.
keep an eye on your kids !