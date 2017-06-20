ORDER

Welcome To "Wane Enterprises Dot Com" the number one source for World news, Hip-Hop news, Entertainment news and more.

Prodigy Of The Legendary Group Mobb Deep Passes Away At The Age Of 42

Prodigy, one half of Mobb Deep, has died in Las Vegas ....

His publicist says he was hospitalized "a few days ago in Vegas after a Mobb Deep performance for complications caused by a sickle cell anemia crisis. As most of his fans know, Prodigy battled the disease since birth."

The publicist added ... "the exact cause of death has not been determined."

Prodigy was in Vegas over the weekend performing with the Art of Rap tour ... with Ghostface Killah, Onyx, KRS-One, and Ice-T ... to name a few. Mobb Deep performed Saturday night.

