PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP PAID PORN STAR STORMY DANIELS

A lawyer for Donald Trump arranged a $130,000 payment to an ex adult-film star a month before the 2016 election so she’d keep quiet about an alleged sexual encounter, according to a Wall Street Journal report Friday.

Michael Cohen, a longtime lawyer for the Trump Organization, allegedly arranged the payment to Stephanie Clifford, who went by the name Stormy Daniels after her attorney negotiated a nondisclosure agreement with Cohen, the WSJ reports.

Clifford alleged that she had the rendezvous with Trump in July 2006 after they met at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, according to the WSJ. This was a year after Trump had married his third wife, Melania, in 2005.

The White House denied the allegation, with an official telling the newspaper: “These are old, recycled reports, which were published and strongly denied prior to the election.”

The White House official would not answer questions from WSJ about an agreement with Clifford, according to the report.