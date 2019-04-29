Just one day after news spread that a Hartford, Conn. Nipsey Hussle mural was defaced, the image has been restored back to its original state.

On Sunday (April 28), a local teacher and rapper by the name of Joey Batts stepped up to fix the damage, Fox 61reports. “It was defaced yesterday,” Batts told Fox's local Hartford affiliate of the damaged Nipsey Hussle tribute. “A couple of people got word of it and I just thought it was best to fix it

The vandal has since been identified by the internet as Kaitlyn Renee, though it remains unclear as to why she decided to deface the painting that was erected shortly after Nipsey's passing on March 31. Video surfaced of Renee painting a green outline of a penis and the letters SK on the wall before posing in front of the damage for a selfie video.

Multiple people were on site as Renee defaced the mural, but she was not stopped or confronted. Fox reports that Hartford Police have confirmed that the skate/graffiti park has no rules in regards to covering pre-existing graffiti and/or murals, so no charges will be pressed.

In a Facebook post, Batts shared the updated mural and added the caption, "I added my own personal message. The marathon continues."

You can view the mural for yourself below.