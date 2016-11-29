Come See" Bruse Wane" Performing Live At The Night Of Champions 2 Concert Sun Dec 11th 2016

Tickets are now on sale to see Bruse Wane Live in Concert @ The nig...

Known as HipHop's lyrical Dark knight.. New York City's own.. Bruse Wane has been called a must see sensation by Hip Hop fans and critics alike. Bruse established his name in the game by working with top selling and hard hitting Hip-Hop artist; such as Styles-P, Keith Murray, Sean Price, N.O.R.E, Papoose, Remy Ma, & Big pun's son Chris Rivers to name a few.

Bruse Will be be performing his bangers Venom, Hercules and Brighter Days.. Real Hip Hop will definitely be in the building ! Watch the trailer below: Purchase your early bird tickets Here

Artist that would like to open up submit music to thatmusicpro@



