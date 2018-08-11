NIcki Minaj Get's Everyone In An Uproar As She Appears To Diss Nume...

Nicki Minaj dropped her highly anticipated project, Queen, earlier today and had the internet buzzing with her apparent digs at 50 Cent, Meek Mill, and Young Thug. Her lyrics even prompted a response from Young Thug via Twitter. However, Nicki wanted to make it clear that the track wasn't a diss and that everyone she mentioned in the song she actually has some type of rapport with and that it was all in fun. On Twitter, Nicki wrote:

"I only mentioned people in #BarbieDreams that I f*** wit. This isn’t a diss. Yikes. This is culture, this is BIGGIE!!!!! New York!!!! This is FUN. Light hearted fun FUN"