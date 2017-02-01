ORDER

Nicki Minaj & Drake Reunited After Her Meek Mill Break Up

Things are all good between Nicki Minaj and Drake again. The two posted a photo of themselves together on their Instagram accounts, Wednesday, February 1, signaling that they're ready to collaborate on new music.

The two superstars last worked together on the song "Truffle Butter" off of Nicki's 2014 album, "The Pinkprint."

In July of 2015, Drizzy became embroiled in a still ongoing beef with Meek Mill. By that time Nicki was dating the Philadelphia rapper, making virtually impossible for her to work with Drake.

TMZ reports that the ice began to thaw on January 8. after Drake saw an ESPN segment on that featured Lil Wayne and Nicki.

The "One Dance" hit maker immediately called Young Money Records President, Mack Maine, to ask: "Why didn't you tell me the family is back?"

Mack subsequently got everyone together in Miami for a meeting on January 12, one week after Nicki broke up with Meek.

Weezy, Drake and Nicki smoothed things over, now it's time for them to go back to work.

