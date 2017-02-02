ORDER

NFL: Joe McKnight Shooter Ronald Gasser Charged With Second-Degree Murder

Ronald Gasser, the 55-year-old man who shot and killed NFL player Joe McKnight has been indicted for second-degree murder, officials in Louisiana announced.

Gasser was arrested on December 5 and initially booked for manslaughter following a road rage incident that led to the death of the former USC star.  Now, after further investigation by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office in collaboration with the District Attorney Paul D. Connick Jr., a grand jury has indicted Gasser with the more serious charge of second-degree murder.

Gasser shot three rounds from a .40-caliber semi-automatic handgun from the driver’s seat of his car through the open passenger window, the Sheriff’s Office said.  Detectives determined that McKnight and Gasser were driving erratically on the Crescent City Connection bridge or before they reached it.  The Sheriff’s Office said one witness told investigators that McKnight possibly cut off Gasser, who became irritated and followed the former NFL player.

As a result of the new charge, the judge raised Gasser’s bond from $500K to $750K.

If found guilty, Gasser faces life in prison with hard labor and without the possibility of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.

source inflexwetrust

Comment by Hip-Hop-Lives 5 hours ago

Convict !

