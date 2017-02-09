Rick Ross wants everyone to eat this summer. The MMG boss is readying his ninth solo LP Rather You Than Melater this year. After recently dropping the Ty Dolla $ign-featured video for the lead single “I Think She Like Me,” Rozay feeds the streets with a hard-hitting track titled “Summer ’17.”

Produced by Beat Billionaire, Yung Renzel is taking no prisoners on his latest offering, while making sure his extended family is in position to make big moves this year.

New Music: Rick Ross – “Summer ’17″ (prod. by Beat Billionaire)



