NEW MUSIC: RAEKWON “THE SKY” + “THE BIZ”

Welcome To "Wane Enterprises Dot Com" the number one source for World news, Hip-Hop news, Entertainment news and more.
Raekwon drops some new music for the New Year. Th Chef takes his new year to new heights on his new record produced by RoadsArt. Also included is the Biz Markie-sampled cut produced by Snipe Beats. Listen Below:
Hip Hop.
Hip Hop.