[NEW MUSIC] BRUSE WANE - THEBATMAN COMETH
TheBatMan Cometh. Bruse Wane airs it out, with his take on the current state of Hip Hop. This song appears on Bruse Wane's upcoming "Dark Knight Album 2 Fight For Gotham Album. Slated For Release July 15th, 2019 You can see the official album artwork below: You can pre order the album at the link below: Album Pre Order Link: bit.ly/2HzARct
www.brusewane.com
Twitter@brusewane
Instagram@brusewane
Facebook@brusewanefan
Views: 51
Comment
You need to be a member of Wane Enterprises to add comments!
Join Wane Enterprises