[NEW MUSIC] BRUSE WANE - THEBATMAN COMETH



TheBatMan Cometh. Bruse Wane airs it out, with his take on the current state of Hip Hop. This song appears on Bruse Wane's upcoming "Dark Knight Album 2 Fight For Gotham Album. Slated For Release July 15th, 2019 You can see the official album artwork below: You can pre order the album at the link below: Album Pre Order Link: bit.ly/2HzARct



