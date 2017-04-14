ORDER

ORDER BRUSE WANE'S "EARL MANIGAULT OF RAP" ALBUM OUT NOW:

photo 6811569e-1997-4291-b251-7adebab16e63_zpsiu2naapk.jpg

ARTIST GET FEATURED

CLASSIC MATERIAL

Gotham Radio

Image and video hosting by TinyPic

Listen to internet radio with GOTHAM RADIO on Blog Talk Radio

Music

Loading…

GreatSex4Life

Members

Badge

Loading…

Get Badge

WANE ENTERPRISES // WHO ARE WE ??

Photobucket

REALITY CHECK // PUT ON BLAST

 

yellowReason

Events

Welcome To "Wane Enterprises Dot Com" the number one source for World news, Hip-Hop news, Entertainment news and more.

[New Music] Bruse Wane Gives A Sneak Peak Of The Track " I Love You"

 

[New Music] Bruse Wane Gives A Sneak Peak Of The Track " I Love You"

By UnspokentTruth

Yeah so we were just fishing around the internet and look what we found here.. Bruse Wane does not appear in the video but the Wane Enterprises Ceo made it clear  he is hard at in the studio. In the background you can here a verse off the track we believe is called "I love you"; Which will more than likely appear on Wane's upcoming "TheBatMan Should Have Been On It Mixtape" Slated for release summer 2017 Listen Below: Be among the first to get the mixtape for free download just join Bruse Wane's mailing list and it will be delivered to your inbox. Join Here

Source Bruse Wane Instagram:

Views: 98

Comment

You need to be a member of Wane Enterprises to add comments!

Join Wane Enterprises

© 2017   Created by TheBatMan.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service


[Get This]

NTCDk97Igvd1bIJYc+5oyw==

40e608cd-e8e6-4939-b96778a925cb78e2