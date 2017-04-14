[New Music] Bruse Wane Gives A Sneak Peak Of The Track " I Love You"

By UnspokentTruth

Yeah so we were just fishing around the internet and look what we found here.. Bruse Wane does not appear in the video but the Wane Enterprises Ceo made it clear he is hard at in the studio. In the background you can here a verse off the track we believe is called "I love you"; Which will more than likely appear on Wane's upcoming "TheBatMan Should Have Been On It Mixtape" Slated for release summer 2017 Listen Below: Be among the first to get the mixtape for free download just join Bruse Wane's mailing list and it will be delivered to your inbox. Join Here

Source Bruse Wane Instagram: