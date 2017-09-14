ORDER

Welcome To "Wane Enterprises Dot Com" the number one source for World news, Hip-Hop news, Entertainment news and more.

New Music: Bruse Wane - Empire State

 

New Music: Bruse Wane - "Empire State"

Hip-Hops Dark Knight is back. "Empire State" is off Bruse Wane's Upcoming "TheBatMan Should Have Been On It Mixtape produced by Dai Dai On The 5th floor. Wane say's "I chose 'Empire State' as the first release off the project because I wanted something with a epic and distinct feel. "To me this track just feels like New York Hip Hop, thus the name. I have alot of freestyles on the project but this is one of the original tracks, which I feels sets the tone." Regarding his forthcoming tape Bruse says "you're getting pure Bruse Wane on this, spitting hard bars over classic beats. No features - just Wane." Bruse is currently working on his next album The Dark Knight Album Two.. Fight For Gotham. Volume One of TheBatMan Should Have Been On It drops November 10th, 2017 on Wane Enterprises. Listen to "Empire State" below: or Here

www.brusewane.com

Views: 124

Comment by Hip-Hop-Lives on September 14, 2017 at 4:55pm

Dope !

