ORDER

ORDER BRUSE WANE'S "EARL MANIGAULT OF RAP" ALBUM OUT NOW:

photo 6811569e-1997-4291-b251-7adebab16e63_zpsiu2naapk.jpg

ARTIST GET FEATURED

CLASSIC MATERIAL

Gotham Radio

Image and video hosting by TinyPic

Listen to internet radio with GOTHAM RADIO on Blog Talk Radio

Music

Loading…

GreatSex4Life

Members

Badge

Loading…

Get Badge

WANE ENTERPRISES // WHO ARE WE ??

Photobucket

REALITY CHECK // PUT ON BLAST

 

yellowReason

Events

Welcome To "Wane Enterprises Dot Com" the number one source for World news, Hip-Hop news, Entertainment news and more.

[NEW] Bruse Wane -" King Of King's Freestyle" With Free Download

[NEW] Bruse Wane - King Of King's Freestyle " With Free Download"

[@brusewane] | [@instagramBruseWane] | Facebook | brusewane.com 

Wane Enterprises CEO and New York artist Bruse Wane presents the  "King Of King Freestyle", A new cut off  the recently released "TheBatMan Should Have Been On It Mixtape,  Bruse is currently on the "Summer Of Greatness Tour's" final leg with upcoming shows in Atlanta GA, Brooklyn NY, & London UK. He is also working on his next album "The Dark Knight Album Two.. Fight For Gotham" slated for release early 2019 on Wane Enterprises.

Views: 106

Comment by Hip-Hop-Lives on August 13, 2018 at 5:31pm

Hip Hop Lives !

Comment

You need to be a member of Wane Enterprises to add comments!

Join Wane Enterprises

© 2018   Created by TheBatMan.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service


[Get This]

NTCDk97Igvd1bIJYc+5oyw==

40e608cd-e8e6-4939-b96778a925cb78e2