[NEW] Bruse Wane - King Of King's Freestyle " With Free Download"
Wane Enterprises CEO and New York artist Bruse Wane presents the "King Of King Freestyle", A new cut off the recently released "TheBatMan Should Have Been On It Mixtape, Bruse is currently on the "Summer Of Greatness Tour's" final leg with upcoming shows in Atlanta GA, Brooklyn NY, & London UK. He is also working on his next album "The Dark Knight Album Two.. Fight For Gotham" slated for release early 2019 on Wane Enterprises.
Hip Hop Lives !