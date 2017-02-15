NBA: LeBron James on Kevin Love’s Injury: ‘As long as I’m in the lineup, we’ve got a chance’

Kevin Love underwent arthroscopic surgery to remove a loose body from his left knee Tuesday morning. As LeBron James previously said, the team is very top heavy; now they’ve lost one of their top tier players. LeBron, however, isn’t worried.

via Cleveland.com:

While the Cleveland Cavaliers’ road has gotten tougher, losing power forward Kevin Love for six weeks after arthroscopic surgery on his left knee Tuesday morning, LeBron James rebuffed the notion that this injury will send the champs spiraling off course. “As long as I’m in the lineup, we’ve got a chance,” James said Tuesday morning. “We good. Kev is out for an extended period of time. J.R. (Smith) has been out, but I’m in the lineup. I’ll be suiting up. We’ve got a chance against anybody. I ain’t worried.”

LeBron might sound overly cocky but he’s right. He’s shown time and time again that he can carry a team almost by himself.

Dr. David Altchek in New York — the same doctor who operated on Love’s shoulder during the 2015 postseason – performed the surgery.