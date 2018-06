NAS RETURNS WITH HIS NEW ALBUM NASIR PRODUCED ENTIRELY BY KANYE WEST



The QueensBridge legend is back. For the first time since 2012’s, Life Is Good, Escobar season has finally returned with his 12th solo album, NASIR. As the fourth release from G.O.O.D. Music in 3 weeks, the 7-track LP is executiveproduced by none other, Kanye West. stream it hear on TIDAL