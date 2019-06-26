ORDER

ORDER BRUSE WANE'S "EARL MANIGAULT OF RAP" ALBUM OUT NOW:

photo 6811569e-1997-4291-b251-7adebab16e63_zpsiu2naapk.jpg

ARTIST GET FEATURED

CLASSIC MATERIAL

Gotham Radio

Image and video hosting by TinyPic

Listen to internet radio with GOTHAM RADIO on Blog Talk Radio

Music

Loading…

GreatSex4Life

Members

Badge

Loading…

Get Badge

WANE ENTERPRISES // WHO ARE WE ??

Photobucket

REALITY CHECK // PUT ON BLAST

 

yellowReason

Events

Welcome To "Wane Enterprises Dot Com" the number one source for World news, Hip-Hop news, Entertainment news and more.

MeekMill Becomes A Co-Owner Of Lids

MeekMill Becomes A Co-Owner Of Lids
Over the years Meek Mill has gradually transformed himself into a legitimate superstar in both hip-hop and pop culture, as in addition to his efforts in criminal justice reform by co-founding the REFORM Alliance with JAY-Z, his business acumen has now also grown through a new partnership with Lids.

On Wednesday (June 26), the Championships artist announced that he is now a co-owner of the popular hat retailer, while additionally he'll help oversee brand strategy and will be dropping a limited-edition hat line in August of 2019.

“I’ve always been a fan of Lids," Meek said in a press release, "Growing up, I remember buying their hats to match my outfits and look my best, it’s amazing to see my relationship with the brand come full-circle and have the opportunity to evolve as a businessman. We have a great team in place and we’re looking forward to taking Lids to new heights.”

Meanwhile, the other co-owners at Lids are thrilled to have a rap superstar on their team as well, as co-founder Lawrence Berger said “It’s truly a pleasure to welcome Meek to the Lids ownership team, from afar, I’ve respected Meek’s zeal for music and criminal justice reform, and I know that enthusiasm will translate to our work with Lids. His business acumen, passion for fashion and creative outlook will be vital to making us a more versatile brand.”

The news follows Meek's recent announcement that he's embarking on a joint tour with Future, which will run through August to October with plans to add YG, Mustard, & Megan Thee Stallion to the "Legendary Nights" roster.

Source: XXL

Views: 32

Comment by Hip-Hop-Lives 1 hour ago

Dope !

Comment

You need to be a member of Wane Enterprises to add comments!

Join Wane Enterprises

© 2019   Created by TheBatMan.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service