MeekMill Becomes A Co-Owner Of Lids Over the years Meek Mill has gradually transformed himself into a legitimate superstar in both hip-hop and pop culture, as in addition to his efforts in criminal justice reform by co-founding the REFORM Alliance with JAY-Z, his business acumen has now also grown through a new partnership with Lids.

On Wednesday (June 26), the Championships artist announced that he is now a co-owner of the popular hat retailer, while additionally he'll help oversee brand strategy and will be dropping a limited-edition hat line in August of 2019.

“I’ve always been a fan of Lids," Meek said in a press release, "Growing up, I remember buying their hats to match my outfits and look my best, it’s amazing to see my relationship with the brand come full-circle and have the opportunity to evolve as a businessman. We have a great team in place and we’re looking forward to taking Lids to new heights.”

Meanwhile, the other co-owners at Lids are thrilled to have a rap superstar on their team as well, as co-founder Lawrence Berger said “It’s truly a pleasure to welcome Meek to the Lids ownership team, from afar, I’ve respected Meek’s zeal for music and criminal justice reform, and I know that enthusiasm will translate to our work with Lids. His business acumen, passion for fashion and creative outlook will be vital to making us a more versatile brand.”

The news follows Meek's recent announcement that he's embarking on a joint tour with Future, which will run through August to October with plans to add YG, Mustard, & Megan Thee Stallion to the "Legendary Nights" roster.

Source: XXL