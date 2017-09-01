Lonzo Ball Thinks Nas Is Outdated, Calls Migos & Future 'Real H...

Lonzo Ball is known for carrying some unfavorable hip-hop opinions and he made waves on an episode of the recently released reality series, "Ball In The Family." At one point during the episode, Lonzo is told by one of the producers that the goal over the next couple months was to "get Zo listening to some real hip-hop." The Lakers rookie replied with, "that's not gon happen... Y'all outdated, don't nobody listen to Nas nomore... real hip-hop is Migos, Future."

via/VladtV