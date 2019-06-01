Lil Kim Facing Fraud Allegations After Recent Reunion With Junior Mafia

By UnspokenTruth

Lil’ Kim recently reunited famed Brooklyn hip-hop group, Junior M.A.F.I.A., to celebrate founder the Notorious B.I.G.’s birthday at the NoMo SoHo Hotel.

Kim hadn’t spoken to the group since bandmate Lil Cease testified at her federal perjury trial in 2005.

“I wanted to see you face-to-face . . . I genuinely apologize. I love you from the bottom of my heart . . . You are my sister,” Cease said to applause.

Fat Joe gave a speech, and a band with violin and flute played Biggie’s music.

“It’s going to be an annual thing,” founding member turned luxury broker Terrence Harding told us, adding that M.A.F.I.A. may perform at Compass Real Estate’s Union Square rooftop.

“We were like the Wu Tang of Brooklyn . . . It’s for the culture,” he said.

The crew later headed to Tao Downtown with Cedric the Entertainer and Busta Rhymes.

Unfortunately with good news sometime the bad follows, as a Northern New Jersey urologist, Dr. Gregory Lovallo, has accused Lil Kim of cashing in on an insurance scam whilset concurrently failing to pay $15,000 for specialized medical treatment she was receiving - he suspects as part of the con.

Earlier this month, Dr. Lovallo sued the “How Many Licks" rapper for breach of contract, saying that Kim had never paid her $15,000 bill for the urology-related healtch care he had provided her. The urologist also believes that Kim’s treatment may have been related to an insurance scam that she later profited off of.