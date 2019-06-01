ORDER

Lil Kim Facing Fraud Allegations After Recent Reunion With Junior Mafia

By UnspokenTruth

Lil’ Kim recently reunited famed Brooklyn hip-hop group, Junior M.A.F.I.A., to celebrate founder the Notorious B.I.G.’s birthday at the NoMo SoHo Hotel.

Kim hadn’t spoken to the group since bandmate Lil Cease testified at her federal perjury trial in 2005.

“I wanted to see you face-to-face . . . I genuinely apologize. I love you from the bottom of my heart . . . You are my sister,” Cease said to applause.

Fat Joe gave a speech, and a band with violin and flute played Biggie’s music.

“It’s going to be an annual thing,” founding member turned luxury broker Terrence Harding told us, adding that M.A.F.I.A. may perform at Compass Real Estate’s Union Square rooftop.

“We were like the Wu Tang of Brooklyn . . . It’s for the culture,” he said.

The crew later headed to Tao Downtown with Cedric the Entertainer and Busta Rhymes.

Unfortunately with good news sometime the bad follows, as a Northern New Jersey urologist, Dr. Gregory Lovallo, has accused Lil Kim of cashing in on an insurance scam whilset concurrently failing to pay $15,000 for specialized medical treatment she was receiving - he suspects as part of the con.

Earlier this month, Dr. Lovallo sued the “How Many Licks" rapper for breach of contract, saying that Kim had never paid her $15,000 bill for the urology-related healtch care he had provided her. The urologist also believes that Kim’s treatment may have been related to an insurance scam that she later profited off of.

Though the doctor does not go into detail about what made him suspect that Kim was allegedly part of an insurance scheme, court papers state that he did claim that she was "unjustly enriched" as a result. “Based upon information and belief, defendant improperly converted insurance proceeds to his/her own personal use,”
Dr. Lovallo’s complaint, which was obtained by BOSSIP, reads: “based upon information and belief, defendant improperly converted insurance proceeds to his/her own personal use," as well as, "based upon information and belief, defendant was unjustly enriched.”
Stay tuned..

Views: 40

Comment by Hip-Hop-Lives 1 hour ago

We Pullin For You Kim !

